Man killed in St. Croix County rollover

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was killed on Sunday morning when his vehicle rolled and he was thrown from it.

It happened on Highway 35 near Starwood Drive in the township of Hudson at 7:05 a.m. on Sunday, December 6.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Jack Sanford, 37, from Columbus, Minnesota, was south on Highway 35 when he went into the ditch, hit a driveway embankment and rolled.

He was thrown from his truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office reports he was not wearing his seat belt when he crashed.

Sanford was the ninth person killed on St. Croix County roads this year.