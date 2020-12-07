Mahomes’ fiancé part of NWSL expansion team ownership

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League is returning to Kansas City. An expansion franchise has been awarded to an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The group is led by the husband-wife team of Angie and Chris Long. It will assume all player rights, draft picks and other assets from Utah Royals FC as that club winds down operations. Included in the ownership group is Mahomes’ future wife, Brittany Matthews, a former professional soccer player and fitness entrepreneur.