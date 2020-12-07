Indonesian police kill 6 supporters of firebrand cleric

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they fatally shot six followers of a firebrand cleric who returned last month from a 3-year exile in Saudi Arabia after criminal charges against him were dropped, prompting fears of more violence. Police say officers were following a car carrying 10 supporters of Rizieq Shihab, the leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, and shot at them when they attacked the police with guns and swords. An official of the front gave a different account, saying Shihab and his family were heading to a place to deliver a sermon and that guards traveling with them were shot.