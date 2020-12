ST CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Two women were killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 94 near Woodville.

It happened at 3:58 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at mile marker 25.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the vehicle went into the ditch and hit a tree.

A 20-year-old woman from Saint Michael, Minnesota and a 20-year-old woman from Albertville, Minnesota were killed.