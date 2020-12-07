Here’s a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Chippewa Valley is continuing to increase at its slowest rate in well over a month.

In Eau Claire County, 8,178 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since this spring. That is 29 more people than on Sunday. One new death was reported on Monday for a total of 63.

Eau Claire County's seven-day case increase is now below the "critically high activity level" threshold, but still above the "very high" level.

In Chippewa County, the number of positives sits at 5,218, an increase of 33. No new deaths were reported in the county on Monday. Fifty-five county residents have died.

Dunn County saw just nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday bringing the county's total to 2,988. There are still 15 deaths.

Barron County has 3,854 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.

In Trempealeau County there are 2,602 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

To find data for your county, tap or click here.

Statewide, 414,332 people have tested positive and and 3,738 people have died.

