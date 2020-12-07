GBB: Lincoln holds off Independence

ALMA CENTER (WQOW) - A pair of Dairyland Conference rivals dueled to the final buzzer Monday night as Lincoln held off Independence 36-34.

Lincoln led 10-1 early before Independence rallied to take a 13-12 lead at halftime.

Ziy Conner had a good look at the game-tying basket for the Indees with five seconds left, but the shot went off the rim and to Lincoln.

Per the Dairyland Conference athletic calendar, Independence is scheduled to play at Coulee Christian on Friday. Lincoln will host Alma/Pepin on Tuesday, December 15.

Other local scores from Monday's prep action:

High school girls basketball

Durand 58, Glenwood City 30

Mondovi 55, Spring Valley 23

High school boys hockey

Menomonie 8, Viroqua/Westby/Cashton 0