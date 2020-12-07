Four teens injured in high-speed crash

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Four teens were injured Sunday afternoon after their car crested a hill too quickly, left the roadway, and rolled multiple times.

The Pepin County Sheriff's received a 911 call on Sunday just before 2:15 PM saying there was an accident on Albany C Street near the intersection of East County Line Road.

According to a press release from the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, a 2008 Honda Civic driven by a 16-year-old male was speeding and lost control of the vehicle after going over a hill. The car then left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Three other 16-year-old males were also in the car at the time. The driver and one passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The two other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries then released to their parents.

Pepin County officials say speed and driver inexperience are factors in the cause of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.