EXPLAINER: When and where? How vaccines will roll out in US

NEW YORK (AP) — With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, details of how most Americans will get their shots are still being worked out. If a federal panel gives Pfizer’s vaccine a thumbs-up this week, the Food and Drug Administration could green light the shots soon after. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers and nursing home residents should get the first limited doses. States will ultimately decide where the shipments go. The shots should be free to everyone, and officials say they plan to have them widely available by the middle of next year.