Digging Deeper: Stanley Correctional Institution sees rise in COVID-19 cases

Stanley (WQOW) - COVID-19 cases in communities across western Wisconsin have been climbing, and climbing rapidly. But there is one place in the area that is severely at risk for the virus spreading quickly: The Stanley Correctional Institution.

In March, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections put a suspension on admission into its facilities because of the pandemic. For those who work in the facilities, health assessments are needed when entering the buildings. But, over the course of the last few months, cases have gone up.

At the Stanley Correctional Institution, they did not have a single COVID-19 case from the start of the pandemic until October 21. According to the DOC's dashboard, two cases were reported that day. The following day, October 22 the number of positive cases grew to 20. By November 8, 19 days since the first case was reported, the institution saw 338 positive cases.

The population of the prison in 2019 sat at 1,589. That means in those 19 days - 21% of inmates tested positive for the coronavirus despite being on lockdown.

News 18 spoke with a family of an inmate in the facility, who wishes to remain anonymous, who has been corresponding with them about what he has been seeing. They are worried about the inmates' health and wellbeing.

"They need to start doing something about some of this stuff, because it's not going to get any better."

The family has been in contact with their son since his sentence began. They say he has never brought up concerns like he is now.

"Up until the COVID thing started, it was just frustrating things for him. But then when the COVID thing started, it was like 'come on...this is just irresponsible.'"

The messages from their son, obtained by News 18, state that he has seen several correctional officers work in the infected units and end up working elsewhere in the institution later during their shift. He has also not seen the officers entering and leaving the quarantined units wearing gowns or personal protective equipment.

In the letters, he also says that an instructor informed his students in person, that he had been exposed to the virus and was awaiting his results.

News 18 contacted the Department of Corrections to ask if the measures and protocols are being followed at the prison. They responded:

The protocols and screenings described in the FAQ are in effect and should be followed at every institution, including Stanley Correctional. But screenings are not perfect. Is it possible an asymptomatic staff member unknowingly brought the virus into the institution? Absolutely, that is possible. Just like it is possible asymptomatic individuals are unknowingly spreading the virus in communities across our state and nation. Our employees do not live in a vacuum. They and their families live in communities across the state where COVID-19 is spreading extremely rapidly. Mitigating the spread across our state is critical to keeping the people in our care healthy and safe.

The DOC also told News 18 that a small number of cases can become a large number of cases quickly and that they continue to isolate those infected and quarantine those exposed to the best of their abilities at each individual institution.

According to a study from The National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, the rate of COVID-19 cases reported by state and federal prisons in the U.S. is nearly 7,000 cases per 100,000 people in prison. That is more than 4 times the rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 U.S. residents.