DHS officials: vaccinations will begin this month

MADISON (WQOW) - As countries around the world begin vaccinating for COVID-19, America is soon to be among them. And here in Wisconsin, that's good news for the most vulnerable populations.

"We will certainly be giving doses long before March or April, I anticipate we'll be giving doses in December," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, the deputy secretary, for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. "It's just what date in December we don't yet know."

In a Monday press briefing, state DHS officials explained what they know so far about the COVID-19 vaccine, who will get it first and when we can expect for the general public to be vaccinated.

A specific timeline is hard to narrow down, but officials said the general public can expect a vaccine in the summer or early fall of 2021. As of now, the first wave to receive the vaccine will be health care workers and patients in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

"There are three groups that have largely been discussed and they're pretty broad categories," Willems Van Dijk said. "It's other essential workers, certainly health care workers are a large part of that category, but other essential workers, people over the age of 65, and then people with other comorbidities such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes, other things that put them at risk for more severe disease."

Dr. Anthony Fauci explained last week that the reason other countries have already begun vaccinations is that they have different authorization processes than here in the U.S.

While the FDA has yet to approve the two-part Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, states are preparing for that emergency use authorization to be approved shortly. In Wisconsin, a shipment of 49,725 Pfizer vaccines will be sent upon approval.

"Those are the first doses," said Stephanie Schauer, the program director for the Wisconsin Immunization Program. "The way the CDC is doing it is that they are giving us allocation one and they will keep back the amount for dose two, so they will have another 49,725 doses ready for us when it's time for folks to receive that second dose."

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within the coming weeks. The state is currently working with health insurance companies to ensure the vaccine is covered, similar to an annual flu shot.

Many questions still have no set answer, such as if one set of vaccinations will be enough for a lifetime, or if employers will be able to require workers to get the vaccine.

However, among all the uncertainty, one thing is certain: hope is on the horizon.

