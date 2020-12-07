Coronavirus takes toll on Black, Latino child care providers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Black and Latino child care providers have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic in an industry that has long relied on providers of color. Facing skyrocketing operating costs, reduced capacities and limited federal support, Black and Latino-owned child care centers across the country are at a higher risk for closing permanently. Many child care advocates say it’s a crisis that may be based in systemic racism and sexism with roots in the child care work of enslaved Black women.