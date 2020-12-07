Christmas is for Children gifts due Friday

Christmas is for Children gifts due FridayNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It'll be a very merry Christmas for some families in need this holiday season, as all kids in the annual Christmas is for Children fundraiser have found sponsors.
991 children in the Chippewa Valley signed up to receive presents this year, and in just three weeks, each one has a sponsor.
iHeartMedia, which runs the drive, says it's the quickest response they've seen in the program's 28 years.
Sponsors have until this Friday, Dec. 11, to drop off their gifts.
iHeartMedia is still accepting monetary donations as well, to buy some extra gifts in case sponsors fall through. Checks can be made out to Christmas is for Children and sent to 619 Cameron St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Presents can be left at:
Furnish 123
3235 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire
Erv Smith Services
1225 Truax Blvd., Eau Claire
Great American Fireplace
N6621 Hwy 25 N., Menomonie
Mason Outlet Store
301 N Bridge St., Chippewa Falls
Eagle's Club
2588 Hwy 53, Lake Hallie
Furnish 123
2800 Pioneer Ave., Rice Lake