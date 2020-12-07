Christmas is for Children gifts due Friday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It'll be a very merry Christmas for some families in need this holiday season, as all kids in the annual Christmas is for Children fundraiser have found sponsors.

991 children in the Chippewa Valley signed up to receive presents this year, and in just three weeks, each one has a sponsor.



iHeartMedia, which runs the drive, says it's the quickest response they've seen in the program's 28 years.



Sponsors have until this Friday, Dec. 11, to drop off their gifts.



iHeartMedia is still accepting monetary donations as well, to buy some extra gifts in case sponsors fall through. Checks can be made out to Christmas is for Children and sent to 619 Cameron St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.



Presents can be left at:



Furnish 123

3235 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire



Erv Smith Services

1225 Truax Blvd., Eau Claire



Great American Fireplace

N6621 Hwy 25 N., Menomonie



Mason Outlet Store

301 N Bridge St., Chippewa Falls



Eagle's Club

2588 Hwy 53, Lake Hallie



Furnish 123

2800 Pioneer Ave., Rice Lake