Chippewa Falls teacher surprises kids with St. Nick’s Day goodies

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Some Chippewa Falls eighth graders woke up Monday to a Saint Nick's day surprise from their French teacher who wanted to find a creative way to teach them about the holiday.

Chippewa Falls Middle School French teacher Brianna Reese usually celebrates the holiday with her students in the classroom but with virtual learning taking place she wanted to find a new way to experience it.

With Saint Nick's Day happening Sunday she decided to bring the magic to them at home.

"In Europe, kids leave their shoes either by the fireplace or the front door so then they wait for Saint Nick to arrive and he travels by donkey and he leaves fruits and chocolates and candies in their shoes," Reese said. "So, since I'm a French teacher that's what we typically do at school, so now I'm just doing it at their houses."

Reese asked her students to leave their shoes outside Sunday night and while wearing a Santa, or in this case, Saint Nick costume, dropped off goodie bags full of French-inspired treats like cookies decorated like Saint Nick. She says the families of the students were in on the surprise and she hopes it helps engage them in learning about French culture.