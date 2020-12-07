A gray start turns warm with more 40’s in the forecast, but does it last?

Gray and gloomy. That's not the best way to start a Monday, but more unseasonably warm temperatures return ahead of a wet and potentially snowy system this weekend.

The cloud cover will held temperatures close to 30 to start the morning, but it will also prevent high temperatures from climbing through the 30's Monday afternoon.

There may be times of sunshine in the mix but it will be more cloudy than anything else. Winds will stay light though, so wind chills shouldn't be an issue. By Wednesday the sun will be back and we'll see highs in the upper 40's with maybe even a few 50's to our south.

The first half of the week will be dry but something to keep an eye on for the end of the week is a storm system that could bring a good amount of rain and/or snow.

We're in the 4 to 5 day out category for winter storm forecasting, meaning that the different model guidance is starting to agree better on timing and location.

As of now, chance look decent for a storm to hit western Wisconsin, but it is still unclear whether it will be as rain, snow or a mix of both. The amount of precipitation is still up in the air, so stay tuned for updates and expect changes ahead of Friday.