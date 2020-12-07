2020 indelible TV moments: Trebek, debate bluster and Floyd

When the coronavirus pushed people out of the world and into homebound isolation, the small-screen’s role grew bigger than ever. Television and mobile devices bore witness to a tumultuous year of presidential politics, the pandemic and racial reckoning. Viewers witnessed George Floyd’s agonized plea to police for his life, the emotional cost of caring for COVID-19 victims and the affection for Alex Trebek as he fought cancer. Other indelible moments include food lines demonstrating the pandemic’s economic toll, a presidential debate that proved an unwatchable mess, the rise of streaming platforms and election bean-counting that turned two journalists into must-see TV.