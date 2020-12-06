Skip to Content

Vikings outlast error-prone Jags 27-24 on Bailey’s OT kick

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime that lifted the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville.

That sent the Jaguars to their 11th straight loss.

Bailey missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

Harrison Smith set up Bailey’s redo with an interception at the Jacksonville 46.

That was the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars.

Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season with nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

