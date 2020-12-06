US star soprano misses La Scala gala season-open debut

MILAN (AP) — Soprano Lisette Oropesa was to be the first American to sing a title role in the gala season opener at La Scala since Maria Callas in the 1950s. Then Italy’s virus cases resurged, with an outbreak in both La Scala’s chorus and orchestra, forcing the country’s premier opera house to cancel for the first time one of the top events on Europe’s cultural calendar. Despite the disappointment of missing her La Scala season-opener debut, Oropesa, 37, still hopes to reprise the title role in Donizetti’s opera in Milan once performances can return to Italy’s theaters. Oropesa is now set to be one of more than 20 opera stars recording arias and duets from La Scala for a broadcast gala.