Gray but quiet start to the week

After a mostly sunny start, clouds quickly moved in with another disturbance this afternoon. Despite that, temperatures made it into the mid 30s, which is still above average.

We'll see cloud cover linger overnight, which will prevent temperatures from dropping significantly overnight.

The beginning of the week will be dry, but cloud cover will be stubborn, leading to a mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the clouds, it will be dry through at least the first half of the week.

Wednesday will be our best chance to see warmer temperatures in the 40s and sunshine before precipitation chances increase late in the week.

We are still tracking the potential for wintry weather Friday and Saturday, although it is still too early to talk specifics. That timeframe is our best chance to see rain or snow this week.