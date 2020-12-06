Six injured in Polk County UTV crash

BALSAM LAKE (WQOW) - Five children and one adult were injured in a UTV crash on Dec. 5. Two of the children were transported by helicopter to Regions Hospital for significant injuries, while the rest were treated at local hospitals or on the scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.



Officials said the crash occurred on private property near Loveless Lake. The driver lost control of the UTV on a steep hill. Some of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle, and one child was pinned underneath it. Officials said everyone involved is expected to make full recoveries.



The incident is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, who said at this time alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.