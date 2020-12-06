Seattle hosts Minnesota United FC in Western Conference finals

Minnesota United FC (9-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (11-5-6, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders host Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference finals.

The Sounders are 12-5-5 against Western Conference teams. Seattle is sixth in the Western Conference with 117 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game. Seattle is also third in MLS play with 49 goals.

Minnesota United FC is 10-4-5 in Western Conference games. Emanuel Reynoso is fifth in league action with six assists. Minnesota United FC has 37 assists.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris leads Seattle with seven assists. Raul Ruidiaz has four goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Kevin Molino has nine goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has three goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 5-2-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 6-0-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.5 assists, 5.8 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Danny Leyva (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Sam Gleadle (injured), Kevin Partida (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.