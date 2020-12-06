Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss.

Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers’ seven sacks.

Rodgers' three touchdown passes increased his career total to 400.