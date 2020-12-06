Officials: Texas man possibly killed by mountain lion

LIPAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man found dead in a wooded area in rural Texas was killed by a wild animal, possibly a mountain lion. The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies found Christopher Allen Whiteley’s body Thursday, a day after he went missing near Lipan, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. The sheriff’s office said his body was sent for an autopsy, where the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office issued the preliminary finding that an animal attacked and killed him. Authorities are trying to locate the mountain lion.