Man dies in Pepin County ATV crash

Pepin County (WQOW) - One man is dead following a crash on County Road K near the intersection of County Road E near Stockholm, according to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office. The office received the 911 call at 10:35 a.m. on Dec 5.



The office identified the victim as 68-year-old Clark L. Goodwin of rural Ellsworth. According to officials, Goodwin lost control of his ATV, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and a lack of helmet appear to be contributing factors.