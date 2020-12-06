Kuwait election sees two-thirds of parliament lose seats

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwaitis has elected a new parliament in an election that saw two-thirds of lawmakers and the country’s only female legislator lose their seats. Election results were released Sunday. The direction that the new 50-seat National Assembly will take remains unclear as 21 of them will become first-time legislators when they are sworn in Dec. 15. However, the challenges that face them remain same in this oil-rich nation now struggling with a debt crisis and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s election for Kuwait’s parliament, the freest and most-rambunctious assembly in the Gulf Arab countries, saw an over-60% turnout of the country’s more than 560,000 registered voters.