Fauci’s plea ‘Wear a mask’ tops list of 2020 notable quotes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A plea from Dr. Anthony Fauci for people to “wear a mask” to slow the spread of the coronavirus tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. The list was assembled by Fred Shapiro and released Monday. It is an annual update to “The Yale Book of Quotations,” which was first published in 2006. Also on the list is the cry of “I can’t breathe” uttered by George Floyd as he was killed under a police officer’s knee in Minneapolis and several quotes from the presidential campaign. One is Joe Biden telling a student, “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”