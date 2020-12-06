Eau Claire couple takes on World Axe Throwing Championship

ATLANTA (WQOW) - Eau Claire residents Manny Kohl and Anna Obrecht manage Ironside Axe Club, where day-in, day-out their lives revolve around throwing an axe at a target.

"There's just something about when you throw it and hear that 'thunk' you just want to do it again," said Kohl, who co-manages the club with Obrecht. "It's super stress relieving and it's super satisfying."

The pair hosts a local competitive league, and if you score enough points in the league, you can qualify for the World Axe Throwing League Championship, a three-day event that brings in fellow axe throwers from all over the globe.



Obrecht said while there are 128 competitors, only two are women; herself being one of them.

"So there's a 126 other men, so I think it's going to be awesome because it's a male-dominate sport, so it's just cool to have a presence there," she said.

There are three styles of axe throwing: standard, big axe, and duels, which Obrecht and Kohl compete in together.

"There's duels where we're both on a team and we're throwing at the same target at the same time," Kohl said.

And the results of this weekend's world championship? As of now, the couple has brought plenty of pride to the Chippewa Valley, as they went five wins to two losses in duels.

"It's very fun, it's very competitive, and very relaxed all at the same time," Kohl said.

Though they didn't make it to the final day of competition, both said they had a blast just being there.

"Everybody is so encouraging," Obrecht said. "Win or lose, you fist bump nowadays, but you would give each other a hug pre-COVID, and hopefully post-COVID."

The two still don't know how they placed overall in the competition, but said they're excited to get back to Eau Claire where they'll bring their new experiences and knowledge from this competition back to their club.