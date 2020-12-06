Double Dragons: SpaceX launches space station supplies

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched a newer, bigger version of its Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station. Sunday’s liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center marks the first time that Elon Musk’s company has two capsules aloft at the same time. This latest Dragon should reach the orbiting lab on Monday, joining the Dragon that delivered four astronauts last month. The 6,400-pound shipment includes Christmas treats and presents for the seven station residents. NASA isn’t divulging any of the gifts, but roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and shortbread cookies are on the way.