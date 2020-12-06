China prepares large-scale rollout of coronavirus vaccines

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestic-made coronavirus vaccines, though the government has yet to say how well they work or how they may be distributed to its 1.4 billion people. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese foreign minister said during a U.N. meeting last week, as Britain issued approval for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine candidate and providers scrambled to set up distribution. Even without final approval, more than 1 million health care workers and others in China have received experimental vaccines. Chinese developers are testing at least five vaccines in more than a dozen countries.