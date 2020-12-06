Carson Wentz benched for Jalen Hurts; Eagles lose again

Jalen Hurts briefly gave the Philadelphia Eagles a spark enough to create a full-blown quarterback controversy. Carson Wentz was benched in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and four sacks. Hurts, the rookie second-round pick, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one interception and three sacks. He also ran for 29 yards. Coach Doug Pederson didn’t commit to a starter next week when the Eagles host the New Orleans Saints.