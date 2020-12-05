‘Welcome home’: Fans finally return to Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Two thousand West Ham fans made up the first crowd at an English Premier League game for the visit of Manchester United. Supporters have been shut out of soccer stadiums since March when the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 61,000 in Britain forced unprecedented restrictions. West Ham lost 3-1 to United. Only half of the Premier League’s stadiums are allowed fans. They are mainly in London, where Chelsea also had a couple of thousand watching Saturday’s game against Leeds. The other 10 teams are in cities that remain subject to the toughest coronavirus restrictions.