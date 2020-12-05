St. Nicholas visits Czech children while adapting to virus

PRAGUE (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for a lot of people in the Czech Republic, and that includes Saint Nicholas. Every year on Dec. 5, Nicholas appears in costume on streets across the European country, joined by a winged angel and a masked devil rattling a metal chain. The Czech health minister insisted the traditional trio needed to follow the government’s infection-control measures just like everyone else, which meant wearing masks and practicing social distancing. A new circus company in Prague offered another options on Saturday. The troupe set up an imaginary heaven and hell and invited families to come in cars to watch devils jumping, angels flying and Saint Nicholas waving.