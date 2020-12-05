Pope updates Vatican financial authority following scandals

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has revamped the Holy See’s financial intelligence and anti-money-laundering unit following financial scandals, including an ongoing in-house corruption probe. Vatican officials said Saturday that the changes involve the governance and organization of the unit, which has been renamed the Supervisory and Financial Information Authority. A former Italian central bank official who is the revamped authority’s president says the changes ordered by Francis in the form of a new statute would strengthen the entity’s financial supervisory responsibilities. Financial scandals have dogged the Vatican for decades. One of the latest centers on a London real estate deal involving a $350 million Vatican investment. Vatican investigators are looking into the case.