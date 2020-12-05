National Repeal Day and its ties to current pandemic

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The 18th Amendment that enacted prohibition was ratified in 1919, which meant in The United States it became illegal for alcohol to be transported, manufactured, or sold in the country.



That law officially took effect one hundred years ago, but what we celebrate on Dec. 5 is the repealing of that amendment 13 years later in 1933. During that Prohibition Era, if breweries wanted to stay afloat, they were forced to adapt.

"The family was nothing if not resilient," said Dick Leinenkugel, president of Leinenkugel Brewing Company. "And when it was basically illegal to manufacture or sell alcoholic beverages, we had to find something else to do."

Leinenkugel said his family did what many breweries did during that time: they switched from brewing beer to brewing soda, an era that he believes re-shaped the national economy and how businesses like breweries were able to operate, similar to how many businesses are also having to adapt during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I very much liken it to what we're facing today in business during this pandemic," he said. "And it lasted 13 years, hopefully the pandemic will be gone soon."

During the Prohibition Era, speakeasies, bars kept secret from the law where you could find a drink, were popular. In Altoona, Ombibulous Brewing Company considers itself a prohibition-inspired brewery, with a taproom that's designed around the essence of those prohibition speakeasies. Though, the brewery's owner said that the design has been placed on hold given the pandemic.

"We were open for about seven months before we got shut down for COVID," said Ombibulous Brewing Company owner, Jerrod Dohm. "It's been kind of a rough go of things and we haven't done quite as many things as we'd like to do as far as the prohibition theme goes."

The name Ombibulous is sure to catch your eye, and has a unique story fitting to the Prohibition Era, as Dohm explained the word describes a person who enjoys all kinds of alcoholic beverages.



Over the years, prohibition decreased in popularity before coming to an end on Dec. 5, 1933 with the passage of the 21st Amendment. While there are still several dry communities in the U.S., the Brewers Association lists well over eight thousand craft breweries today, a dozen of which are here in the Chippewa Valley, brewing beer through our current hard economic times while celebrating the ability to do so.