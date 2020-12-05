Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency says the Hayabusa2 spacecraft has successfully separated a capsule and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet. The capsule successfully detached Saturday afternoon from 136,700 miles away in a challenging operation that required precision control. It’s now descending to land in a remote, sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia, on Sunday. The return with the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples comes weeks after a NASA spacecraft made a successful touch-and-go grab of surface samples from another asteroid. And China this week said its lunar lander collected underground samples as space developing nations compete in their missions.