EPA says flood control project not subject to previous veto

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An official with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the EPA does not object to a revised proposal for a massive flood-control project to pump water from parts of the Mississippi Delta. That’s significant because the agency vetoed the Yazoo Backwater Project in 2008. On Oct. 16, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a draft of a new environmental impact statement supporting the project — reversing the Corps’ own previous report that had said the project would hurt wetlands. EPA regional administrator Mary S. Walker says the new proposal has changes, including the location of pumps north of Vicksburg.