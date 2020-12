ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jennessy A. Dabell was last seen Dec. 3, 2020. Dabell is 120 pounds, 5' 2" and Hispanic.

If you have seen or have had contact with Dabell, the Adams County Sheriff's Office asks that you call them at 608-339-3304 or 1-877-885-9977.