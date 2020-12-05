A few flurries to end otherwise quiet weekend

We saw a mix of clouds and sun across the Chippewa Valley today. Although high temperatures were not as warm as what we saw on Thursday and Friday, they were still about 5 degrees above average.

A disturbance is bringing light snow showers to parts of the upper Midwest Saturday evening. We will see those chances spread across western Wisconsin tonight, but there will not be enough moisture in the air for totals to amount to much. We could definitely see some flurries, but totals more than a dusting are unlikely.

As we head into Sunday, our best chances to see some sun will be early in the day before another disturbance pushes through in the afternoon. Although chances for snow will once again be low, it will likely bring us more cloud cover and the slight chance for a few light flurries or snow showers.

If you're planning on stringing lights or putting up some decorations, it will be a fine day for it.

As we head into the start of next week, weather stays fairly quiet with a few chances to hit 40 during the first half of the week. Precipitation chances pick up and temperatures drop slightly as we approach next weekend.

We are keeping our eye on a system that could impact the upper Midwest next weekend. It's still too early to know exactly what we can expect here in the Chippewa Valley, but we will continue to iron out those details in the coming days.