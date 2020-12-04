Wisconsin shortens COVID-19 quarantine

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now saying you can come out of COVID-19 quarantine after exposure a little sooner.

The previous guidance from the Centers for Disease Control was 14 days after an exposure.

While they are still saying that is the safest option, both the Wisconsin DHS and CDC now say 10 days, as long as you don't have symptoms, is long enough.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is following suit and saying while 14 days is recommended, 10 days is acceptable.

Here are some examples provided by health officials:

Full 10-day quarantine, with no COVID-19 symptoms during quarantine.

Example: John is exposed to COVID-19 on Day 0. He begins quarantine on Day 1. Throughout quarantine, John monitors his symptoms daily. On Day 10, John still has not had symptoms of COVID-19. On Day 11, John may return to work, school, or other activities. John must still monitor symptoms for the full 14 days.

Full 7-day quarantine with no symptoms and a negative COVID-19 test at the end of quarantine

Example: Sally is exposed to COVID-19 on Day 0. She begins quarantine on Day 1. On Day 6 or Day 7, Sally gets a COVID-19 test (PCR test preferred). Sally must isolate until the test results return. Sally may return to work, school, or other activities on Day 8 or when she gets her negative test result, whichever is later. Sally must still monitor symptoms for the full 14 days.

