‘Winter window competition’ to promote local businesses in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a festive faceoff in downtown Eau Claire as local businesses compete in the "winter window competition."

During this year's contest, hosted by Downtown Eau Claire Inc., people can vote for their favorite holiday window display.

Downtown businesses are competing for $1,000 in advertising sponsored by DECI, which will be awarded to the winner of the decoration competition.

Kadie Schultz, owner of Chippewa Valley Floral, said Christmas is her favorite time of the year.

She wanted to decorate her windows not only to make downtown more jolly but also to earn some much-needed marketing for her store after she recently opened.

"I think that would be great for us. We'd love to just kind of get our name out there. I recently purchased the shop last December. We just celebrated our one-year anniversary so it's just kind of been a learning curve for me this whole year. It's been an odd year to be a brand new business owner, but we have had a wonderful outpouring from the community and our customers," Schultz said.

Other window displays appear in the storefront of That's Adorable, Raggedy Man, Lazy Monk Brewing, The Community Table, the Oxbow Hotel and the Lakely, the Lismore, Ver Stylists and the Local Store.