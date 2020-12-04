WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson to retire in 2021

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will have a new executive director in 2021.

Dave Anderson, who has held the position since 2009, will retire in July next year, the WIAA announced Friday.

“The WIAA has been my home, my family and much of my life for the past 22 years, and I am grateful,” Anderson said in a press release. “It has always been the people and purpose that has defined the quality of every work experience, and within this office and membership, there are no finer people to work with.

“I believe it is the right time because we have a great staff and a great Board of Control in place,” he said. “Looking ahead at the challenges we know are going to be a part of coming out of this pandemic, I think it is a great opportunity for a new face, a new voice and new ideas moving forward.”

The Board of Control will conduct a virtual meeting on Thursday to begin the search for a successor.

Anderson is credited with eliminating membership dues and fees, providing concussion insurance to every member school student-athlete and eliminating the football scenario of three games in 10 days.

He also led the transition to five divisions in basketball and the relocating of the girls basketball tournament to Green Bay, maintaining the association’s ownership of streaming rights, implementing on-line State Tournament ticketing, advising on an improved conference realignment process, affirming the membership’s sportsmanship principles, executing fiscal responsibility, and leading and navigating the association through the COVID-19 epidemic.

Prior to joining the WIAA, Anderson had a lengthy career in athletics. He was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football staff in 1981 and served as an instructor in physical education.