WIAA approves rule changes for winter sports during pandemic

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved three coronavirus pandemic-related rule changes Friday.

The WIAA Board of Control formally approved reducing the number of practice and acclimatization days before the first-allowed competition from 10 to eight.

It also gave basketball teams at all levels an additional 30-second timeout per half to help prevent player fatigue due to wearing face coverings. The timeout from the first half cannot be carried over to the second half.

The Board also approved the continuation of nonschool competition opportunities for students on school teams that have begun the season only practicing virtually, if approved by local school administration. Students can only participate in nonschool competitions until the start of in-person school team participation. The rule does not apply to teams that have begun in-person practices and later pause to quarantine.

The meeting included preliminary discussions about plans for the winter sports culminating events. Further details about the structure and schedule of those events will be determined at a special meeting later this month.

A full recap of the meeting can be found here.