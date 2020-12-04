Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 94, Bowler 38
Amherst 50, Rosholt 26
Beaver Dam 77, Baraboo 25
Boscobel 59, Riverdale 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 73, Dodgeland 54
Darlington 84, Iowa-Grant 53
De Pere 78, Ashwaubenon 69
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Gilmanton 46
Edgar 66, Rib Lake 31
Elcho 64, Marion 43
Fall Creek 81, Altoona 69
Fennimore 60, Southwestern 53
Flambeau 69, Cornell 24
Kaukauna 73, Appleton North 55
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 68, Catholic Central 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 46
Kiel 81, Young Coggs Prep 37
Lake Country Lutheran 77, Living Word Lutheran 51
Lena 61, Suring 37
Lomira 72, St. Marys Springs 54
Monticello 69, Albany 26
Nicolet 74, Hartford Union 52
Oconto 75, Sevastopol 30
Pacelli 63, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
Pardeeville 60, Princeton/Green Lake 42
Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 54
Pius XI Catholic 95, New Berlin Eisenhower 80
Plymouth 72, Ripon 60
Prairie Farm 66, Boyceville 37
Richland Center 71, New Lisbon 55
Rio 68, Markesan 53
River Ridge 64, Potosi 42
Roncalli 65, Brillion 53
Saint Croix Central 66, Elk Mound 17
Saint Thomas More 62, Cudahy 48
Seymour 86, Menasha 75
Slinger 48, Port Washington 41
Somerset 64, Webster 36
Southern Door 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
Two Rivers 56, Chilton 38
Valders 70, New Holstein 56
Viroqua 80, Brookwood 18
Waupun 45, Kewaskum 44
Wausaukee 50, Niagara 39
Wonewoc-Center 37, Kickapoo 35
Xavier 91, Shiocton 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dodgeville vs. Wisconsin Heights, ccd.
Dominican vs. Shoreland Lutheran, ppd.
Pittsville vs. Tigerton, ccd.
Port Edwards vs. Marathon, ccd.
Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 46, Mauston 26
Auburndale 65, Marathon 40
Beaver Dam 106, Baraboo 37
Black Hawk 80, New Glarus 40
Cashton 74, Brookwood 28
Colfax 74, Elmwood/Plum City 49
De Soto 55, Viroqua 32
Elk Mound 58, Spring Valley 26
Evansville 59, East Troy 42
Flambeau 61, Cornell 30
Fox Valley Lutheran 51, Wrightstown 48
Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 15
Glenwood City 58, Boyceville 41
Hilbert 57, Kohler 27
Jefferson 45, Edgerton 37
La Farge 55, Kickapoo 51
Lake Mills 65, Fort Atkinson 36
Lakeland 47, Crandon 44
Loyal 42, Columbus Catholic 29
Luxemburg-Casco 54, Denmark 25
Marshall 62, Columbus 30
Mosinee 48, Marshfield 34
Mukwonago 64, Janesville Parker 23
Neillsville 65, Spencer 24
Notre Dame 82, Appleton East 66
Oostburg 64, Ozaukee 32
Pittsville 48, Granton 25
Prentice 50, Winter 38
Random Lake 59, Sheboygan Area Luth. 38
Seneca 46, Weston 28
Shiocton 52, Rosholt 41
Slinger 76, Port Washington 28
South Milwaukee 78, Saint Thomas More 44
St. Marys Springs 39, Omro 31
Suring 38, Marinette 37
Turner 53, Whitewater 44
Waupaca 56, Clintonville 46
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 28
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Watertown Luther Prep 63
Wonewoc-Center 69, New Lisbon 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Almond-Bancroft vs. Wild Rose, ccd.
Barron vs. Ladysmith, ppd.
Cameron vs. Spooner, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. Unity, ccd.
Northwestern vs. Cumberland, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/