Ramone’s Ice Cream hosting puzzle exchange

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After hearing friends and families are commonly exchanging puzzles throughout the pandemic, one local business is looking to be a hub for a puzzle exchange program.

Starting Friday, Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor is hosting a puzzle exchange for anyone who is interested.

Operating much like a free library, no purchase of ice cream or puzzle exchange is necessary, though owners are asking for puzzle donations to keep the exchange well stocked.

"We wanted to just do something really that was for the whole community and for families to enjoy doing together, something engaging, sitting around a table doing a puzzle," said Kayla Midthun, owner of Ramone's. "So, it was really just meant as community outreach. We're a family, we want to support other families, something fun to do."

To top it off, kids can also participate in a coloring contest and after they bring back their work of art they can get some free ice cream.