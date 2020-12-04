Skip to Content

Packers’ versatile offensive line keeps overcoming injuries

4:23 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

Injuries are forcing the Green Bay Packers to shuffle their offensive line again this week. Rookie guard Jon Runyan Jr. could making his first career start against his father’s old team. The changes are nothing new for a versatile line that has withstood adversity to protect its quarterback as effectively as just about any team in the league. Center Corey Linsley won’t play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in a victory over the Chicago Bears. Linsley’s absence could put Runyan in the starting lineup. Runyan’s father played for the Eagles from 2000-08.

Associated Press

