No new COVID-19 deaths reported in the Chippewa Valley Friday

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - For the first time in well over a month, there are no new deaths in the Chippewa Valley.

That hasn't happened since October 27.

However, cases are still on the rise with Eau Claire County reporting 83 new positive cases on Friday. The county topped 8,000 positive cases (8,039).

Chippewa County now has 5,051 positive cases, an increase of 61 from the previous day.

Dunn County has 2,931 positive cases which is 45 more than the previous day.

Statewide, 400,505 have now tested positive, putting the state over 400,000 for the first time.

