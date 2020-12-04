Mother nature made Santa’s nice list… for now

You've likely seen the forecast. You've heard the about the nice stretch of weather. Going into the weekend, there are tiny changes in the mix. One includes the chance for snow.

Friday will be another pleasant and warmer than average day. Sunshine, highs in the upper 30's to low 40's, and light winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills will again be in the low 30's.

Saturday starts the same with sunshine and lows in the 20's. A very weak, upper-level wave will move south through Minnesota and Wisconsin throughout the day. There may be enough moisture and lift to squeeze out a few flakes or some light drizzle depending on timing and temperatures. Any precipitation will add up to a trace at best.

Then Sunday, we get another sun filled day with highs close to 40 and winds from the north. It's the perfect weekend for you to get the lights up or pick out a Christmas tree. The long term forecast doesn't move much next week with highs going into the mid 40's and more sun.