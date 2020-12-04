Man charged with homicide for allegedly providing drugs that killed woman in EC County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who is listed as homeless is facing a homicide charge because he allegedly provided the drugs that killed a woman two years ago.

Travis J. Corrigan, 29, is charged with 1st degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a house on Woodland Avenue in the city of Eau Claire for an overdose on December 3, 2018.

The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's family said she had been struggling with heroin addiction and had overdosed in the past.

A responding officer found heroin, fentanyl and THC in the woman's room.

Police interviewed someone who knew the victim and he said the victim reported feeling "dope sick" all day. The man said he didn't think the victim would have intentionally overdosed and it was likely due to a bad batch of heroin.

Police searched the victim's phone and found several drug-related conversations between the victim and other people, including Corrigan.

Another person told authorities Corrigan would go to the Twin Cities every couple of days to pick up drugs. The person said when Corrigan's source found out about a death in Eau Claire they no longer sold to him.

The person went on to tell authorities Corrigan told her he was who provided the drugs that killed the victim. She said it was common knowledge that Corrigan gave the victim the drugs.

An autopsy on the victim showed the cause of death was mixed drug toxicity. The report showed there was fentanyl, morphine and heroin metabolites in her system.

If convicted, Corrigan could spend the next 46 years in prison.

Corrigan was found guilty of meth possession in 2018, 2014 and 2013.