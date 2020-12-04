Japan court revokes permits at 2 reactors over quake safety

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has revoked the operating permits of two nuclear reactors for having inadequate earthquake safeguards, a ruling that challenges safety assessments conducted by the nuclear regulator and could influence the outcome of other court cases. The Osaka District Court revoked the permits of the reactors at the Ohi nuclear power plant in Fukui in western Japan. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority had approved the restart of the two reactors, run by Kansai Electric Power Co., in 2017. Nuclear safety standards were tightened and reactors were reexamined after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which highlighted what investigators termed lax oversight and a lack of a safety culture.