High court will hear appeal over Medicaid work requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the midst of a pandemic, the Supreme Court says it will take up the Trump administration’s stalled plan to allow states to require low-income people to work to receive health care under Medicaid. The timing of the court’s decision to take up the issue is curious because by the time the case is argued in late winter or early spring, Joe Biden will be president and his administration is unlikely to continue President Donald Trump’s plan to remake Medicaid by requiring recipients to work. And when Congress earlier this year increased Medicaid funding, it barred states from restricting eligibility during the public health emergency.