“It’s a beaut, Clark!” Great weekend forecast for holiday decorating

Friday was the second straight day with both the high and low temperature above average, and it was the third straight day with a high of at least 40 in Eau Claire. While temperatures might be held just below 40 this weekend, it's still going to be above average and dry (for the most part). T

hat makes for nearly perfect conditions to finish holiday decorating or get on the roof to put those lights up. Just don't work too early in the morning when there could be slippery frost on roofs. Of course, Always check conditions for yourself before going up on a ladder or on the roof.

In Christmas Vacation terms, this weekend's weather "is a beaut, Clark!" Again, it won't quite be as nice as the past few days but highs will still be five to ten degrees above average and there will be more sunshine than clouds.

There could be a few flakes from time to time this weekend, mainly Saturday night through Sunday, but a trace at most is expected and most spots won't have any accumulation.

Temperatures warm up going into next week with more sunshine and highs climbing to the mid, possibly upper, 40s before a cold front drops through Thursday. This brings just slight chances for light wintry precipitation, but better chances arrive next weekend as a low pressure system will move through somewhere in the Upper Midwest.

Being eight to ten days out, the intensity, size, and track of this system still cannot be determined, but we will track it all through next week as it gets closer.